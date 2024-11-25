Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,301 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $107.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.