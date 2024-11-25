Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $255,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,371,000 after acquiring an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

CLH opened at $253.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.27. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.42 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $76,932.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,674.76. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,586 shares of company stock worth $4,351,841 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

