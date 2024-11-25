Hancock Whitney Corp Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 99.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $777,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,355.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,055.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,727.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,061.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

