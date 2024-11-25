Hancock Whitney Corp Has $26.13 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,233 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises approximately 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Vistra worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,028,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Vistra by 12.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $164.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $168.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

