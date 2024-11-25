Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,686 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

