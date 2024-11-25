Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 43948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 44,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $575,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,439,848.24. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,282.94. The trade was a 15.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,078. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

