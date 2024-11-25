Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 12,221 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $519,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,217,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.