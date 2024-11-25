Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 709 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $145.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $147.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

