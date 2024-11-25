Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after purchasing an additional 642,628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 310,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,807,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $137.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $139.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.13.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

