Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,892 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AGCO by 377.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $98.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $130.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

