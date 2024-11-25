Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $504.92 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.31 and a 12-month high of $532.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

