Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 3,103 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.96 and a 12 month high of $242.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average is $195.39.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,300. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,750 shares of company stock worth $72,863,634. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

