Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 16,339 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $13,102,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.