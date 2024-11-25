Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,260.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $949.99 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,359.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.28.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.