Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,674 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.17% of Genworth Financial worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after purchasing an additional 901,485 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,391,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,135,000 after buying an additional 131,634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,054,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 590,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,095,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,605,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,545,000 after acquiring an additional 371,513 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

GNW stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.