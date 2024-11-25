Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stake Lessened by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $1,389,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 141,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Genpact Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.