Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several brokerages have commented on G. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Genpact Trading Up 0.8 %

Genpact Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Genpact has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4,717.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 54.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 74.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 221.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

