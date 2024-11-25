Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) CFO Sells $112,566.00 in Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) CFO Avi Goldin sold 7,300 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $112,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,118.58. The trade was a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avi Goldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of Genie Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $39,537.00.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GNE opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 0.09. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 11,831.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

