FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 1944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.06.

The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,886,000 after acquiring an additional 356,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after buying an additional 3,012,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 180,013 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

