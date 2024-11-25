Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 1044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after acquiring an additional 124,376 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,695,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.