Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.41 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,494,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,411,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 550,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 160,367 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.02 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.60 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

