Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Billion Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,380,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830,476 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Procter & Gamble worth $3,183,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 383,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE PG opened at $176.28 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

