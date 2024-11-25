First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $86.24, with a volume of 25081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.17.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
