First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $86.24, with a volume of 25081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.17.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 696,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,564,000 after buying an additional 495,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,270,000.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

