First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 2466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,586,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,565 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,717,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,318,000 after acquiring an additional 70,047 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $41,078,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 915,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

