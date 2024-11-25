First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) is Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $63.61 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

