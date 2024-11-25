First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.52 and last traded at $132.47, with a volume of 456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.64.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.