First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.52 and last traded at $132.47, with a volume of 456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.64.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
