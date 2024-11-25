First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 14882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $996.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
