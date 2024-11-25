First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 14882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $996.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 388,064 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 344,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 175,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

