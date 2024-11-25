EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQB. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.13.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of EQB stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$110.21. 28,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,696. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$74.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.06.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.00 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQB will post 12.5988235 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

