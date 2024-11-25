Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Energizer has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Energizer stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Energizer

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $155,311.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,998.32. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.