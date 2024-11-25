Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Position Cut by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $81.06.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Endava had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

