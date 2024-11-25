Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,938 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 730,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,936,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $3,752,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $87.55 and a 1-year high of $131.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

