EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 8.9% – Still a Buy?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 1,126,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,380,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EHang Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $968.53 million, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 73.03% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in EHang by 685.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in EHang by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of EHang by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

