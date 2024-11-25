Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1,289.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,509 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $124,511,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,013,000 after acquiring an additional 494,604 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 450,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 364,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 91.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 749,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.