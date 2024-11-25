Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.22 Million in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 115,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $3,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

EPR stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

