Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.67 Million Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 671,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,376 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 81.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCCS opened at $12.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.50, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 97,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,171,107.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,188.68. This trade represents a 50.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,153 shares of company stock worth $3,195,485. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

