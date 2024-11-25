Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $43.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $753.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.23 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,680. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,226. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $248,113 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

