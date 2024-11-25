Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of C opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

