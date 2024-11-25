Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 270,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.11 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

