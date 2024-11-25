Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 348,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $83.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

