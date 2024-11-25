Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $3.28 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 72.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Five Below by 1,842.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 1,379.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $3,534,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $86.92 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.