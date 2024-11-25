Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 51,411 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 195.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,411 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Braze were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 2.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Braze by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $38.71 on Monday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,919.05. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,589.28. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,911 in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.