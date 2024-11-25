Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,470 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after buying an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after buying an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,280,000 after buying an additional 2,889,785 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

