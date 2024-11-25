Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 23171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,497,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,428,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 868,621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,085,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,690,000 after buying an additional 1,451,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,465,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Further Reading

