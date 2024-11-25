Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

Shares of DUK opened at $114.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

