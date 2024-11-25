DRW Securities LLC Reduces Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Truist Financial raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.62.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $142.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.13.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

