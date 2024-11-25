DRW Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,488 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495,924 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $279,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 439.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,562,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347,265 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,199,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,349,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,435,000 after purchasing an additional 941,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $29.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

