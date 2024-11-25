DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KIE opened at $61.01 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $854.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.