DRW Securities LLC Makes New $5.37 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Creekside Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.