DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 49,705 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

