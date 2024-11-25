Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 19,940 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 109,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

